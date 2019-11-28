It's Thanksgiving in America which means for one day only there's more positive messages being sent out on the internet as people list all the things they're thankful for or showcase their sweet family moments with photos and videos. We posted a round-up of some funny memes as well as Fetty Wap and Kevin Hart's dinner plans and now Kim Kardashian has come through to express what she's most grateful for this year.

The reality star - who's embarked on a new path with her fashion statements - posted two images to Instagram that sees her husband Kanye Wet holding her youngest child Psalm and another image of her and kids North, Chicago and Saint. "So thankful for all of my babies," she wrote.

“I guess I just don’t care as much anymore to want to take tons of photos in a thong bikini,” Kim said when discussing how she's cutting back on sexy bikini shares. “I think I’m evolving to where I don’t feel the need to want to keep up.”

“But I have kind of had this awakening myself," she added. "I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time. And I definitely contributed to that."