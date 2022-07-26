Like most parents, Kim Kardashian loves to shower her kids with affection. Kardashian was recently seen with her sister Khloé cheering on North at her basketball game, and before that brought her oldest daughter on a "Camp North" retreat.

Today, Kim showed her other daughter, the four-year-old Chicago, some social media love. In an Instagram Story, Kim reposted side-by-side pictures of her daughter next to her sister, Kendall Jenner, to illustrate how similar the two look.

Kim didn't add additional commentary to the post, but tagged Kendall. In the photo, Chicago, one of the four children of Kim and Kanye West, stares directly into the camera. Apparently, the photo was taken during a Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas card shoot in December of last year. Jenner also stares directly into the camera with a similar intensity in her photo.

Some fans related to the comparison. "I don’t look like my mom either, I look like my aunt. It’s not otherworldly to look like extended family members," wrote an observer on Twitter. Others didn't really get the similarities. "People see what they wanna see because I don’t see it they look nothing alike," wrote one user. When the Christmas card originally came out in 2021, some people drew the comparison themselves. "Chicago is coming for auntie Kendall’s job," wrote one fan.

Kim's been quite active with her IG Stories today. Earlier in the day, she posted a call for Instagram to return to its old ways. "Make Instagram Instagram Again," read the post. "(Stop trying to be tiktok I just want to see cute photos of my friends). Sincerely, Everyone."

Check out the comparison of Chicago and Kendall below. Do you see it?





[via]