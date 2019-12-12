The final weeks of 2019 will be filled with Adidas Yeezy releases, including the "Yecheil" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and the "Carbon Blue" Yeezy Boost 700 V2 - both of which will be arriving next week.

Ahead of the drop, Kim Kardashian West posted some photos and videos on her IG story, giving fans an on-foot look at what to expect from both.

The "Yechiel" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 features a variety of colorful accents throughout the black-based primeknit, including splashes of red, yellow and blue. Adidas recently confirmed a December 20th release date, revealing that the kicks will be available in sizes for the whole family, with adult sizes retailing for $220, and kid's and infant's sizes checking in at $160 and $140, respectively.

The "Carbon Blue" Yeezy Boost 700 V2 is constructed of a combination of leather, mesh and suede with the beloved Boost cushioning beneath it all. This particular "Carbon Blue" colorway looks to feature varying shades of grey and blue, along with dashes of orange on the midsole and a light gum outsole beneath the silhouette. Priced at $300, this colorway is slated to launch on December 18th.

Continue scrolling for official photos of both of these upcoming Yeezy releases.

