Saturday, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to take a break from the Jesus Is King updates to share that her eldest daughter, North West, has now lost her second tooth.

“North wants you to see she lost her other front tooth!” the proud mom penned in a caption attached to a selfie featuring the duo.

The smile that North flashed was, of course, in accessory as the family attended Kanye West's Jesus Is King event in Detroit on Friday.

Kanye has since gone on to replicate the experience in Chicago, even leaving that event to hop onstage with Chance The Rapper Saturday evening during the emcee's The Big Day tour kick-off date in their hometown.

Jesus Is King is still scheduled for a Sunday release with Kardashian previously revealing that her husband would be completing the rollout with an event in New York City while the project receives last-minute tweaks.

Ahead of the release, Fake Shore Drive's Andrew Barber did unveil that the debated "New Body" track was ultimately removed from the final run while confirming that Pusha T and No Malice reunite as The Clipse in addition to an unsuspected Kenny G cameo.

Barber would also confirm that West is planning to debut a documentary of the same name. It is officially set to arrive in Imax Theaters on October 25th.