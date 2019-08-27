When Kim Kardashian first debuted her Soultionwear line, she received a heap of backlash since she named the products Kimono - a traditional Japanese clothing item. When people criticized her for cultural appropriation, the mother of four tried to stand her ground and claimed she would not change the name but quickly changed her mind.



“I am always listening, learning and growing - I appreciate the passion and varied perspective that people bring to me,” Kim wrote at the time. “When I announced the name of my shapewear line, i did so with the best intentions in mind.” With the message, Kim told fans that she would be choosing a new name and today she’s finally announced her brand’s new slogan - Skims.

The announcement has been shared on Instagram alongside an image of Kim and numerous models in her product. “My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name,” she wrote. “After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear™”

The new collection of shape wear arrives September 10th and fans can signup to get information on the first drop that’s available in XXS - 5XL.