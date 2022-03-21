Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted sharing a kiss at the Van Nuys Airport on Sunday morning. Kardashian had been traveling to Miami for her new SKIMS Swim launch.

TMZ shared photos of the two locking lips inside a Mercedes driven by Davidson. After noticing the paparazzi, the two separated.



Michael Cohen / Getty Images

Despite dating for several months, the two have not been seen expressing public displays of affection often. During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian admitted that she has "the cutest" photos of the two, but she has been trying not to post as often on social media.

"I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, 'Oh my God, we're so cute.' But then I'm like, 'Don't be so desperate. Don't be posting so much, just give a glimpse,'" she told DeGeneres. "I don't know what the right thing to do is, like I haven't dated in since before Instagram existed. Yeah, I don't know what the rules are."

Kardashian's regrouping with Davidson comes after a hectic week online for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, which included her ex-husband, Kanye West, getting banned off of Instagram for 24 hours.

Check out the photos published by TMZ here.

[Via]