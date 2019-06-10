Four weeks ago, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian welcomed home the newest addition to their family. Enlisting the help of a surrogate, Psalm West was born and finally, the first close-up photo of their little angel is here. It took a few weeks but Kim Kardashian decided to let us all into her home, sharing a picture of Psalm taking a nap.

Kim K started off her week by debuting the first close-up photo of her newborn son, posting a beautiful shot of Psalm while he slept. People are excited to see Psalm for the first time after the family teased fans with a photo of him from far away. Now, we get to see who he looks more like. Kim seems to think that he borrows more of Kanye's looks, remarking so in the caption by writing, "Psalm Ye." Commenters are already obsessed with the newborn, noting how he looks just like Chicago West, his older sister.



Raymond Hall/Getty Images

The first photo that was posted of Psalm was actually removed from the internet after Kim faced backlash for her son's sleeping position. Apparently, the way he was sleeping could have triggers SIDS. Kardashian made sure this new picture showed Psalm in a more appropriate position, laying on his back with his arms behind his head.

Who do you think Psalm looks more like? Kanye or Kim? Let us know in the comments.