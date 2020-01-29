Watch out North, there may be a new star in the Kardashian household. Kim Kardashian decided to share an adorable clip of her youngest daughter, 2-year old Chicago, singing her little heart out this weekend.

Shared on her Instagram page Monday, Chicago, in her sweet baby voice, starts singing “Jesus, I luv youuuu” repeatedly while sitting on a nightstand and happily kicking her little legs. Then in the next clip, Chicago tried to sing and pronounce the word “hallelujah,” which Kim says is another one of her favorite songs. Check out the adorable videos (below) and be sure to swipe right for the second clip.

Several of Kim’s friends and followers were obsessed with her adorable Chicago's voice, including auntie Kylie Jenner who dropped the crying and heart eyes emojis in the comments.

For what its worth, Chicago was present at Sunday Service this week, which Kanye put on at midnight following the Grammy’s and after learning the death of his friend Kobe Bryant. So sounds like Kanye’s gospel music is having quite the influence on his kids, particularly Chicago I guess. Revisit some clips from Sunday night's service (below).