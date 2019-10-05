In a rare occurrence, Kim Kardashian decided to share a glimpse at her youngest child, Psalm West, Friday on her various social media channels. The adorable clip, which Kim shared yesterday, shows Psalm gazing sweetly up at his mama while lounging on his back.

Kim can be heard whispering motherly coos to him, saying things like “Hi cutie!,” “Look at my baby!,” “Hi, Psalm!,” “You wanna talk so badly!” throughout the clip. She captioned the clip with,

"My baby Psalm is getting so big. He started off looking like Chicago but now looks like saints twin!” and we can’t argue that. Check out the cuteness overload (below).

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed Psalm, their fourth child, via surrogate back in May. Since then, Psalm and his older brother, Saint, have been inseparable. Kim previously shared a sweet photo of the two napping together. "Saint said he's gonna pretend to sleep with his brother," Kim wrote. "He always wants a pic to capture every moment. You have no idea how sweet my boys are!"