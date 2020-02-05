Before the top of the year, Kim Kardashian sued doctor Charles Runels for using her name and fame to boost his sales for his Vampire Facial procedure. An episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw Kim undergo the treatment that pulls blood from your face and puts in back in (seriously) and ever since then the doctor has been using Kim's face for advertisements.

Kim sued Charles for "copyright infringement, infringement of registered mark, false association, violation of the right of publicity and California common law trademark infringement." She added in her case,"Defendant Charles Runels is a doctor in Alabama. In characteristically self-promoting fashion, he describes himself alternatively as the 'Orgasm Doctor' and the 'Calvin Klein of medicine.'" The Blast now reports that Kim has settled the case. Charles has agreed to an injunction, prohibiting him from using Kim’s name or likeness for her procedure. If he does, Kim (and her company Kimsaprincess Inc.) will go after him for serious amounts of cash.

When Kim first sued the doctor, she made it clear that if she ever did agree to advertise with him, it would be an eight figures deal. At this point, he can't afford her.