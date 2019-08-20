Before Kim Kardashian was Kim Kardashian West, she was a sidekick to Paris Hilton. Kim became best friends with Paris in 2006 (having known each other since they were kids) and sometimes did work for Paris such as organizing her closet and knowing when and where to be seen in Hollywood. Things eventually came to an and some mean shots were fired back and forth but now that a new era is here, Kim and Paris are good again and the mother of four knows how to give credit where credit is due.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A while back Kim was featured in Paris' music video for her song "Best Friend's Ass" and by no surprise, Kim was the lead star. In a clip from an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim is seen explaining to her sister Khloe just why she's doing the video and it all has to do with giving back to those that gave to you.

"I am gonna go and be in this music video with Paris for one of her new songs," she said. "I said as long as I don't dance, like that's just where I draw the line."

She added: "I really would want to do anything for her, she literally gave me a career and I like totally acknowledge that."

Watch the full clip below.