Earlier this week, it was reported that Kim Kardashian would be keeping the Hidden Hills estate she had shared with Kanye West before filing for divorce from the Donda rapper back in February.

The estate, which West reportedly "built from the ground up," has seen a $40 million increase in value since the couple purchased the house and adjacent property and has been where Kardashian and her children have been for the duration of the rollercoaster of events following the initial divorce proceedings.

Kardashian and West's oldest daughter, North, might have a problem with that.

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto/Getty Images

According to Kardashian, North uses the $60 million home as ammunition every time she and her mother argue.

In a sit-down conversation with Ellen Degeneres in which Kardashian also revealed that North has become a "full goth" girl, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star says her daughter does not think the house is all that.

"Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North ... she thinks this is a dig to me. And she'll say, 'your house is so ugly, it's all white, who lives like this?'," Kardashian said. "She thinks it like gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house."

Fortunately for North, her father has been on a recent real-estate kick, purchasing a $57 million beach house in Malibu and a crib in Belgium. Alexander Vervoordt, the same architect who designed the Hidden Hills estate, is reportedly going to be involved with the design of the Belgian bachelor pad, so North might have to avoid his Vervoordt's "ugly" aesthetics but that's what Malibu beach houses are meant for, right?

What do you think of North's insult game? Let us know in the comments.