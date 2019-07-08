Kim Kardashian recently announced a name change to her line of shapewear after people blasted her for the previous name, Kimono. At first, Kim was adamant on keeping the name but after some consideration, she agreed to switch things up. "When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name," she said at the time.



Michael Loccisano/Wire Image/Getty

The mother of four has now recently spoken with The Wall Street Journal and the latter came up in conversation, where Kim detailed how her intentions were very "innocent."

"You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper," she explained. "I’m the first person to say, ‘Okay, of course, I can’t believe we didn’t think of this.’ I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let’s listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in."

Kim detailed further how Japan has always been a place of inspiration for her and her family. "It's a place that we love and go to. I have such respect," she added.