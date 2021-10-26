While many celebrity divorces get ugly, it seems that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have found a way to split amicably.

After filing for divorce back in February, Kardashian has maintained that she and West separated because of general differences of opinion, and that he is a great father to their four children. In the months following Kardashian's initial move to legally separate from the Donda rapper, the pair was spotted together on multiple occasions, from a couple of Malibu dinner dates to West helping Kardashian prep for her most recent gig, hosting Saturday Night Live.

In fact, during Kardashian's opening monologue on SNL, the KKW Beauty CEO called West "the best rapper of all time." And in a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, Kardashian detailed her continued admiration for her estranged husband.

"Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me," Kardashian told the magazine, explaining that West still owns a part of her shapewear company, Skims. "(He) gives (the team) inspiration but also information."

Despite public support for one another, however, KimYe remains a thing of the past.

It was recently reported that Kardashian and West had reached a financial agreement for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to keep the couple's Hidden Hills estate, and according to a Page Six insider, their divorce is moving forward as planned.

"Nothing's changed," the insider told Page Six. "He is still her family, and they are friends. They’ve been working on their friendship for the kids, and continue to support each other. He’ll always be her family, and they’ll always support each other."

Lars Niki/Getty Images

Back in August, after Kardashian appeared at West's third-and-final Donda listening session in a wedding gown, it was rumored that the two were working on their relationship, and that they had possibly been re-wed at that last Donda session, but it is now clear that all of that was untrue. Kim and Kanye are separated and it appears it's going to stay that way.

What do you think of Kim calling Ye "the most inspirational person,"? Let us know in the comments.

