TMZ has a message about the alleged second Kim Kardashian and Ray J sex tape that Kanye West claimed to have retrieved for his estranged wife in his recent Hollywood Unlocked interview with Jason Lee.

"She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen the laptop?" the father of four asked the interviewer when recalling the moment he returned it to the reality star. "It represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity."

A rep for Kim has since clarified that Ye's story wasn't entirely accurate. "After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists," they told Page Six.

Sources close to the KKW Beauty founder noted that the video is a "source of embarrassment," but Kim "won't forget Kanye's gesture in retrieving the material from Ray J."

Both parties are said to be "sensitive as co-parents," and are aware how talk of the sex tape could impact their children, "especially when it's continued to be brought up in a way that's thoughtless and intended to cause more pain."

Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The article points out that Ray J's former manager, Wack 100, was the one who began teasing the existence of a second intimate clip last year, and the "Ultralight Beam" artist has been spending some time with him as of late.

"After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur, and advocate for justice reform," the 41-year-old's rep told TMZ.

