Kim Kardashian is already planning her hot girl summer, apparently. An insider reportedly noted in Life & Style’s latest issue that the soon-to-be-divorcee is ready to relocate to Miami for a few months.

The reality star has been the topic of conversation for several weeks, as divorce rumors floated around. On February 19th, TMZ confirmed Kim officially filed for divorce from rapper and husband of 7 years, Kanye West, and is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four children. Sources say Kanye is fine with the proposed arrangement.

Another unnamed source mentioned to Life & Style that the socialite had the time of her life filming the Keeping Up With the Kardashians spin-off Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. The show lasted three seasons from 2009 to 2013, and documented the powerful sister duo running their boutique DASH in South Beach, Florida.

However, this time, Kim plans to return to Miami with a different agenda. The source said, “She’s checking out Miami real estate — and Miami men.” With Keeping Up With The Kardashians coming to an end, maybe there’s a possibility of a new series featuring the 40-year-old reality star.

Despite the source telling Life & Style she is ready to date, another source told E! that she just wants to enjoy her time being a mother.

“Kim isn’t ready to date and is not focused on dating yet. She’s had a rough year and wants to focus on herself and her kids right now.”

Neither Kanye nor Kim has released an official statement regarding their divorce.

