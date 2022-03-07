Kim Kardashian wore a Balenciaga outfit made of caution tape during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. The tape on the skintight piece featured the name of the fashion brand.

She accompanied the outfit with Balenciaga’s Hourglass handbag, which was also wrapped in tape, as well as black sunglasses.

New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman shared that Kardashian was afraid the tape would rip while she was wearing it.

“I’m scared it’s going to rip when I sit down,” Kardashian admitted, according to Friedman. “Should I just let it rip?”



Presley Ann / Getty Images

On Wednesday, a Los Angeles judge declared Kardashian legally single, amid her divorce from Kanye West.

Back in February, she explained her decision to separate from West, during an interview with Vogue.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy," she told the outlet. "And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."

Check out Kardashian's outfit below.

[Via]