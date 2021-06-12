Their on-again-off-again-on-again relationship has played out in detail for a global audience but the romance between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has persevered. The uber-famous couple has been under scrutiny since they first announced their relationship, and after welcoming their daughter True into the world, the press, and nosy fans, can't get enough of the couple.

There was a bump in the road when the Jordyn Woods scandal erupted two years ago, but after time apart, Tristan and Khloé found their way back to one another. On a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian reportedly told her mother that she's envious of the relationship her sister shares with the basketball star.



Roy Rochlin / Stringer / Getty Images

"I just feel like I've worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I've wanted to and I've lived up to my expectations and achieved ten times more than I even thought was humanly possible," said Kim. "But I don't have a life to share that with. I do, obviously my kids and everything, but am I just gonna sit here and think, okay, my kids fulfill me and I'm good."

"I never thought I was lonely. I thought that's totally fine, I have my kids, my husband moved from state to state and I'm on this ride with him and I was okay with that. Then, after turning forty this year, I realized like, no. I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state. To me, I thought, that's when we're getting along the best, but then that is sad to me and that's not what I want."

Kim detailed the type of relationship she desires and that includes someone who shares her interests. She explained that every morning during quarantine she would be the third wheel with Khloé and Tristan as they trio worked out together. "I was so envious of that," she said. "I was like, wow. The little things is what I don't have. I have all the big things... But I think I'm ready for the smaller experiences that mean a lot."

Recently, Kim wished her estranged husband a happy birthday amid rumors that he'd celebrated his big day with model Irina Shayk. Check out the clip of Kim speaking about what she's lacking in her relationship with Kanye below.