Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four beautiful children together - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. AS any parent understands, there comes some moments when you simply can't predict an injury and such was the case with two-year-old Chicago. Kim made a recent appearance on Good Morning America and revealed how her daughter fell from her high resulting in stitches on her cheek.

“The other day, my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair, cut her whole face. Stitches. Had to figure it all out,” Kim told Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer. “So stuff happens … you just gotta roll with it.” As for the current status of Chicago Kim added, "She’s okay. Big scar on her cheek, but she’s okay."

Elsewhere in the clip, Kim shares a snippet of her daily routine. "The whole day is chaotic, but I’m very micromanage,” she said. “So I get up at like 5:40, in the gym by 6, done [by] 7. [The kids] wake up, I get them up at 7:05, breakfast at 7:30, out the door by 7:55."

In other Kim and Kanye news, the couple linked with Architectural Digest and spilled more details about their crafted mansion. “The one thing Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette. I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness,” Kim explained.