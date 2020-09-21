Over the course of the last few months, Kanye West has been going on numerous Twitter rants that have landed him in some trouble. It all started this past summer when the artist announced his campaign to run for President of the United States. From there, West made some weird statements about abortion, noting that he almost had his oldest child North aborted. These comments reportedly startled his wife Kim Kardashian and since then, things have been rocky.

Now, Kanye is in the midst of yet another rant, this time going after the music and sneaker industries. However, this time seems to be different as according to Page Six insider, Kardashian is waiting for Kanye's episode to subside, before officially filing for divorce.

Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

“Kim has the whole divorce planned out, but she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode," the source said.

It was reported that after West's abortion comments, Kardashian wanted to file for divorce but felt like she would be leaving him at his lowest moment. With this latest report in mind, it's clear that the abortion statements remain a huge fracture in their relationship that could be coming to an end in the near future.

For now, this is simply a rumor, so stay tuned for any updates as we will bring you the latest.

