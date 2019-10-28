Kanye West is fresh off of the release of his latest project, Jesus Is King. Unlike the release of ye, Kanye seems much more adamant about hitting the road to promote and tour with the gospel-infused album. Kanye already announced that he was trying to hit the road as soon as possible. For most artists, that's a pretty normal process after releasing a new album but for Kanye, this causes concern among his close circle.



According to People, Kim Kardashian is still concerned about Kanye's plans to tour. Although Kanye is reportedly trying to hit the road ASAP and he is, in fact, in a better mental space than he was during his last tour in 2016, Kim Kardashian doesn't want him to go too hard on tour without any breaks.

“Kim supports a tour, but still has concerns,” a source said. “She doesn’t want him to go crazy and do an intense tour with no breaks. She wants him to focus on his wellbeing and mental health too.”

It's been three years since Kanye's been on tour. The rapper's 2016 Saint Pablo run in support of The Life Of Pablo was abruptly cut short after Kanye was hospitalized due to exhaustion. He hasn't really been on the road since but this year, he's taken his Sunday Service event across America so it seems like he's planning on bringing that experience to a city near you soon.