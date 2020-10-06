Many countries around the world have grabbed ahold of the COVID-19 outbreak. We've seen reports of countries opening back up and returning to life as normal, but in America, the most recent reports about coronavirus have centered around the White House. Government officials, including President Donald Trump, have tested positive for the virus and are currently receiving treatment. Celebrities have shared that they've contracted and been treated for COVID-19 over the last six months, and now Kim Kardashian is detailing the "scary" recovery that her husband Kanye West went through earlier this year.

Kim Kardashian recently caught up with Grazia Magazine and spoke about what it was like for her family when Ye had COVID. "Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on," said Kim. "It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help... I had to go and change his sheets and help him, get him out of bed when he wasn't feeling good." She added that "it was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time."

After learning of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's COVID-19 results recently, Kanye West tweeted his well-wishes. "I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19," he shared.

