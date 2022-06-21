Kim Kardashian says that co-parenting with Kanye West is going well after the two were spotted together at their daughter North West's basketball game over the weekend. Kardashian discussed her relationship with West during an appearance on Today, Tuesday.

“It’s going good,” the 41-year-old told the hosts. “We had, you know, Father’s Day at the house. The kids spent the day with him and then we had a big Father’s Day dinner and North cooked.”



Lars Niki / Getty Images

Kardashian had shared a post labeling Ye the "best dad" to their children on Father's Day: “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do. Happy Father’s Day Ye.”

When asked about the post, Kardashian explained: “Of course, I wanted to honor and respect the amazing people and fathers [and] men in my life that have raised me and are raising my children. So everything’s going good.”

West and Kardashian were married from 2014 through 2022, although the couple technically separated in early 2021. In addition to North, they share three more children in Saint West, Psalm West, and Chicago West.

While West is clearly still present in his kids' lives, Kardashian's new partner, Pete Davidson, has been seen watching over them on his own. The Saturday Night Live star recently took Saint West on a day trip around Los Angeles.

Check out Kardashian's appearance on Today below.

