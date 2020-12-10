Back in April 2019, Kim Kardashian shared a detailed explanation on Instagram, outlining her plans to take the bar exam in 2022 and become a lawyer. "Last year, I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly," she wrote. Since then, the reality star has quietly helped free 17 low-level drug offenders. Recently, Kardashian has been looking into more challenging cases, like that of death row inmate, Brandon Bernard.

"A terrible case has been brought to my attention and I need your help. Without it, on December 12th Brandon Bernard is going to be executed for a crime he participated in as a teenager," she tweeted on November 29. "While Brandon did participate in this crime, his role was minor compared to that of the other teens involved, two of whom are home from prison now," she explained.

"In fact, Brandon was not a part of the initial carjacking that took place and was stunned when the robbery turned into a homicide with one of the other teens shooting both Todd and Stacie in the head. The gunman then turned to Brandon, gun still in hand, and told him to light the car Todd and Stacie lay in on fire to destroy the evidence. Brandon believed both were dead, though Stacie was not, and was fearful for his own life, so he made the terrible decision to comply."

Kardashian went on to explain that Bernard was not given a fair chance when the trial took place, and that life in prison would be a far more appropriate sentence than death. She even reached out to President Donald Trump for help. Unfortunately, with just hours remaining until Bernard's execution, her campaigning hasn't prevented his original sentence from being carried out.

Presumably feeling defeated, she took to social media to share an emotional tribute to Bernard, and urge her followers to tweet President Trump, asking him to commute Bernard's sentence. "Been crying all morning. Brandon Bernard will be executed in 6 hours," she tweeted.