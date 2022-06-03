Her romance with Pete Davidson and divorce from Kanye West has been the focus of Kim Kardashian news lately, but the reality star mogul-turned hopeful attorney has continued to work on her criminal justice efforts. Kardashian and her team have been instrumental in aiding in the release of several people serving out sentences that she and others deemed to be unfair or unjust.

In the wake of the Robb Elementary School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas—and the controversy that has unraveled—Kardashian has shifted her attention to campaigning on behalf of a jailed father whose child was killed in the tragedy.

On Twitter, Kardashian shared a photo and wrote: "This is Eliahana ‘Ellie’ Cruz Torres, 10 years old, and one of the 19 victims of the shooting in Uvalde, TX. Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral."

The girl's father was reportedly sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking.

"So far their requests have been denied. I ask the @officialFBOP to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves that right." This topic has been debated, but you can weigh in after checking out a few responses from Kardashian's comment section below.



