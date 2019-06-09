Yesterday Kanye West turned 42-years-old and the very first person to wish him a happy birthday was his wife, Kim Kardashian. The reality star took to Instagram to post a screenshotted image of her face timing her husband with Ye showing off the biggest grin. "Happy Birthday. To my amazing husband, who never ceases to amaze me," Kim captioned the image. "Thank you for who you are, and all that you do. I love you!"

Kim's sister Khloe even shared a sweet note about her brother-in-law, writing "Happy birthday Ye!! Cheers to you always! You are such an incredible husband, daddy, uncle, brother, friend. Thank you for being YOU! Thank you for all that you do and for all that you are! We love you so much!!"

Kim has previously expressed her unconditional love and support for Kanye even during his MAGA hat wearing moments.



Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“The one thing that I respect so much is that he is who he is, no matter what anyone tries to tell him to do. I can be sitting there crying: OH, MY GOD! TAKE OFF THE RED HAT! Because he really is the sweetest person with the biggest heart,” Kim said. “I stopped caring though. Because I used to care so much. I was making it such an issue in our relationship. And in my life. It gave me so much anxiety.”