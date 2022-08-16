Following her split from Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian is doing what newly single women do best – dropping off a series of thirst traps on her Instagram feed.

The 41-year-old is no stranger to showing off her famous curves across various social media platforms, though her most recent uploads raised some eyebrows as the sultry snapshots were captured in her home gym, although her outfit looked very obviously less than ideal for lifting weights in.

Kim Kardashian attends Paris Fashion Week in July 2022 — Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

For her latest impromptu photo shoot, Kardashian donned a skin-toned SKIMS string bikini, paired with a white t-shirt pulled back over her shoulders as a shrug and a pair of dated Yeezy boots that she previously wore during a KKW Beauty campaign, as Page Six notes.

“I do my own heavy lifting,” the recently single socialite captioned her photo dump, in which she wore her long blonde hair in messy waves and seemingly kept her face free of makeup.





In the comment section, little sister Khloe Kardashian dropped by to gas the mother of four up. “Holy shit Kimberly,” she wrote.

Around the same time, Kim uploaded a grainy, camcorder-esque video to her feed in the same look. Ciara’s “Paint It Black” soundtracks the clip, and the “1, 2, Step” singer was quick to drop by and praise her friend. “Well alright then,” she wrote.

This isn’t the only time we’ve seen the reality star rocking Yeezy as of late. After she and 28-year-old Davidson ended their 9-month-long relationship, Kardashian has been spotted repping the brand once again on her Instagram – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more streetwear news updates.

