Celebrities are conditioned to do what they want, when they want. But when it comes addressing challenges that impact entire communities, some A-listers have been called out for not doing their part. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Dwyane Wade and Kevin Hart are just a few stars amongst the 2,000 customers who were recently issued “notices of exceedance” by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District in Souther California. The notice indicates that residents had surpassed 150% of their monthly water budgets at least four times since the agency declared a drought emergency in 2021.

According to reports, some of the celebrities accused of violating water restrictions have exceeded their budgets by more than 500%. Both of Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills properties went over their budget by about 230,000 gallons while sister Kourtney's Calabasas adjacent property exceeded its budget by about 101,000 gallons. In June, Kevin Hart's 26-acre Calabasas property exceeded its budget by 519% or 117,000 gallons. An $18 million home listed under Dwyane Wade exceeded its allocated water budget in June by more than 1,400%, or 90,000 gallons

The NBA legend and his wife Gabrielle Union, released a statement regarding the family's violation of the water restrictions, claiming that issues with the pool caused their water usage. "We have been doing everything we can to rectify the situation and will continue to go to extensive lengths to resolve the issue.We have replaced all parts of our pool system that [have] to do with water flow and leakage in addition to converting to synthetic grass and drought tolerant plants to reduce our water usage. We will continue to work with the city and the water distribution company to make sure this isn’t an issue moving forward," the statement read.

The "notices of exceedance" warns homeowners, “Customers are expected to adhere to the water use reductions and water conservation measures that are in place due to this emergency." In October 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsome declared a drought emergency for the entire state of California, as conservation efforts fell short of state targets.

