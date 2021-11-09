More statements have emerged from the Kardashian-Jenners, and much like these previously released, they have been met with backlash. The tragic deaths that occurred at Astroworld have devastated not only the eight families of those who lost their lives but the hundreds of others who were injured in the fray. Scott has been blamed for the destruction that occurred because he continued to perform for nearly 40 minutes after reportedly being warned that the show needed to stop.

His pregnant girlfriend Kylie Jenner was at the festival with their daughter, Stormi, and after reports circulated stating that she was unharmed, the public was not happy. Her statement regarding the incident was met with the same contention, and now Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are feeling the wrath after they shared their thoughts on the scandal this (November 8) evening.

"Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy," wrote Kim. "We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing — as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated."

Meanwhile, Kendall added that she is "still at a loss for words over the news" and is "truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones." Read through both messages below.



Instagram



Instagram