It's the 4th of July, though this year, it seems that not everyone is in a celebrating mood.

Following the detrimental overturning of Roe v. Wade last month, several celebrities are using their social media platforms to speak out this Independence Day, calling out the United States for celebrating such a holiday while simultaneously stripping away human rights.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

On her Instagram Story, 41-year-old socialite Kim Kardashian reposted a message from @bitton, reading, "4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women." Her mother, Kris Jenner, followed suit and shared the same post on her own page.

"Hot N Cold" hitmaker Katy Perry had some words to get off her chest as well, using one of her own popular songs to commentate on the current situation in America. "'Baby you're a firework' is a 10," she began.

"But women in the U.S. have fewer rights than an actual sparkler, smh."

Marriage Story actress Jessica Chastain hopped on Twitter to deliver a selfie with two middle fingers up, which she directed toward those policing her uterus. "Happy 'Independence' Day from me and my reproductive rights," the famous redhead quipped.

Others who commented on the double standard include Jameela Jamil, who had some clearly angry words to share. "Independence Day, unless you have a uterus. Then go f*ck yourself and we don’t care if you f*cking die or if we derail your entire future and mental health-day I guess? Cool."





Read our initial story about the overturning of Roe v. Wade here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]