As her husband tweets away his grievances with politics and the music industry, Kim Kardashian West has announced that she'll be stepping away from her social media accounts. Reality television and social media have been major platforms that have aided in the global branding of the Kardashian-Jenner crew, and it's reported that Kim Kardashian is joining a list of other celebrities who have partnered with Stop Hate for Profit. According to the organization, they are "demanding parent company Facebook take action to address hate, extremism, and disinformation on its platforms."



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

On Tuesday, Kardashian announced her plan. “Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be ‘freezing’ my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit." Other celebrities joining the effort include Naomi Campbell, Ashton Kutcher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, and Amy Schumer.

It seems that this "freeze" will last for 24 hours, much like the "Blackout Tuesday" black square that took over social media back in June. This social media protest has targeted Facebook and Instagram, so celebrities will still use other platforms to connect with the public.

