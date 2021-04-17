Kim Kardashian is currently in the midst of a divorce from Kanye West and for now, things seem to be cordial between the two. Both Kim and Kanye have been focused on co-parenting their four children and so far, the divorce proceedings have gone on with relatively little to no drama. Throughout the process, Kanye has been primarily focused on his Yeezy brand which has a brand new collaboration with the GAP coming out soon.

As for Kim, she has remained fairly quiet on social media as we're sure this whole process has taken a large emotional toll. Now, however, she seems to be preparing for her own version of Hot Girl Summer as she was recently spotted on an Instagram story jamming out to "Best Friend" by Saweetie and Doja Cat.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for American Influencer Awards

The lyrics of the song are all about female empowerment especially when it comes to the relationship realm. Artists like Megan The Stallion, Cardi B, and the City Girls have all explored these topics and typically, they are all associated with enjoying the single life and doing as you please. Kim hasn't been single in a very long time, so it only makes sense that she would be excited for this new chapter of her life.

As for Kanye, perhaps some new music could be on the way, especially since it's been a while since the last time we've heard from him.