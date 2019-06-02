Kim Kardashian continues her legal pursuits and prison reform efforts. Most recently, the reality television star took up the case of death row inmate Kevin Cooper. The starlet has since been on a mission to help the convicted murderer be exonerated. The two reportedly had a two-hour conversation where they were strategizing on getting the convict freed. Cooper is currently serving time for a quadruple murder since the early 1980s. The 61-year-old was accused of murdering four people: two parents, their ten-year-old daughter, and her friend. Though since the ordeal, Cooper has maintained his innocence in the matter.

While we applaud Kim's efforts, a specific individual feels differently. According to TMZ, one of the victim's mother is alleging that Kevin Cooper is shamelessly using the star. The enraged mom confirms Kardashian West needs to read up on the full 94-page evidence tied to the case because she is certain Cooper is guilty. Mary Ann Hughes shared with the news outlet: "It makes me feel sick to my stomach and I pity her. For what she's doing to us, there's nothing to justify what she's doing to us, the immense pain she is causing us." Moreover, she thinks Kim has not done her research properly because otherwise she "would be sick to her stomach to be in the same room with him."

