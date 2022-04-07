One day after North West was seen bonding with Pete Davidson, a new interview with the Kardashians has arrived. The billionaire family has continued their reality television empire by featuring a new show on Hulu, so they've been making the press rounds to hype up the series. They recently appeared on Good Morning America and during the chat, Kim Kardashian was asked about her romance with the Saturday Night Live comedian.

The world has watched as Kardashian and Davidson's relationship has blossomed, and while they have been fiercely private regarding the details of their pairing, Kim has spoken about her actor boyfriend. Host Robin Roberts straight out asked Kim about how serious her new romance is.

“I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure," she said. "I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them.” She went on to add, “Obviously I wanna take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.” In another recent interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim gushed about Davidson getting tattoos for her.

During her chat with Roberts, Kim was also questioned about navigating her divorce from Kanye West.

"You wanna take the high road and sometimes it's hard, but I think that at the end of the day, everyone has their own way of communicating," she said. "And I've always been like, a champion of him speaking his truth and I would always want that." She also said that when it comes to her four children with West, the younger ones don't quite understand what's going on but the older two are aware.

"When it comes to family... Kanye and I will always be family," Kardashian said. "At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad, and they do." Check out clips of Kim's interview below, including Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian boasting about how "nice" Davidson is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica)