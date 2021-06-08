Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now a few months removed from their divorce, deciding to part ways after seven years of marriage. Rumors of a potential split began to surface late last year, however, they remained only rumors until they officially called it quits this year, with sources confirming Ye had moved out of the family home in Los Angeles.

Despite their split, it seems the two are remaining amicable. On Tuesday (June 8), the mogul wrote a warm message for Kanye's birthday on her social media. "Love you for life," she dedicated to her former beau. This aligns with reports that the mogul signed an autograph for a fan recently with her estranged husband's last name still attached to hers.



While departing a dinner with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, the 40-year-old mother of four signed "Kim Kardashian West" over a photo of herself. While it's certainly not an indication that the two may be heading towards a reconcile, the "West" at the end of her signature may just be a matter of brand consistency.

Her KKW Beauty line uses her married initials, and the photo she was signing comes from a promotional shoot for the line. The signing came one day after she opened up about the divorce for the first time in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I feel like a f*king failure, that it’s like, a third f–king marriage,” she tearfully confessed in the clip, referencing her previous divorces from Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries. “Yeah, I feel like a f*king loser. But I can’t even think about that like, I want to be happy.”

Considering their divorce hasn't been canceled, it's quite likely Kim K just likes the way it looks.



