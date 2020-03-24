The infamous sex tape involving Kim Kardashian and Ray J continues to haunt the reality star. Back in 2007, Vivid Entertainment released the sex tape that starred Kim and her then-boyfriend, and over the years, Kris Jenner has been pegged with accusations that she sold out her daughter for fame. However, Vivid's founder has admitted that the company paid upwards of $5 million to Kim for her racy footage. Over the last 13 years, there have been plenty of jokes made at Kim Kardashian and Ray J's expense. Now, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians mogul is attempting to halt the distribution of a novel that bears a similar resemblance to her true life experiences.



Neilson Barnard / Staff / Getty Images

According to Page Six, a "family confidant" and former tabloid editor named Kevin Dickson has penned a novel titled Post Famous. The main character is reportedly a character named Zia Zandrian who not only is described as looking like Kim, but also receives $5 million for selling off her sex tape. Dickson had a close working relationship with the Kardashian family as he is described as once being the middleman between the famous crew and In Touch magazine.

The report states that "strong-arm tactics" are being used to keep Dickson from publishing his latest book. He reportedly was close to inking a deal with a publisher when his agent received "a sudden and unexpected 'polite pass.'" Page Six writes that the publisher was allegedly told that if they even thought about putting out Post Famous they would face a heap of legal trouble. It's no skin off of Dickson's teeth, as it's also reported that he's shopping the novel to two other publishing houses and may even have a "TV adaption" in the works.

[via]