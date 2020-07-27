It's been an eventful week for Kanye West. His first presidential rally was disastrous, to say the least. If anything, it served as a glimpse of what would be Kanye West's presidency. What was truly alarming about the rally was when he began divulging personal information surrounding his marriage with Kim Kardashian while he addressed the topic of abortion and divorce.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Though in the past week, Kanye's made incredulous claims against his own wife in what has been reported to be a bipolar episode, he finally apologized publicly on Saturday. "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," he tweeted. "I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

TMZ confirmed that Kim Kardashian flew to Wyoming today to visit Kanye West for the first time since his South Carolina rally. In the midst of reports that she had met with divorce lawyers, and that he had previously refused to see each other, they were spotted at a Wendys in Cody, Wyoming. Photos emerged where the couple are seen in the back of a vehicle staring into their phones.

We're glad to see them back together again.

