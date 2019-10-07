Kim Kardashian has decided to head home to her homeland of Armenia to have her children baptized at a cathedral. All children but North West were baptized and the 38-year-old was joined at the event by her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign. All of Kim and Kanye's children were dressed in all white as they headed to their baptism with a team of cameras surrounding them, by no surprise.

It seems as though Kim made her trip a business opportunity as well, since tweeting about her excitement to bring more jobs into the country with his Skims clothing. "I will be visiting Armenia in the next 2 weeks and hope to seek ways I can help increase trade and hopefully create jobs for Armenians which includes @skims production there in the future," she wrote on Twitter.

In other Kim news, she recently helped Momolu Stewart get his life sentence suspended after penning a letter to a judge on reasons why Momolu's time in prison, helping other inmates and studying, means he's "different person" than when he was locked up in 1998. "He helped set up programs to help other prisoners. He took every opportunity to re-imagine his life while staying completely out of trouble," she wrote.

Momolu should be freed early as next week.