Now that she's been declared officially single by the courts, we've been seeing the epic rollout of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance. It's unclear when these two first began dating but after Kardashian's appearance on Saturday Night Live, the rumor mill started cranking out gossip about the famous pair. We all witnessed Kanye West's lack of approval over seeing his ex-wife move on, but as the rapper has remained relatively silent in recent weeks, there has been an increase in "Kim and Pete" content.

With their new Hulu reality series on the horizon, the Kardashians are jumping from one interview to the next. Kim has been speaking out more openly about her connection with the comedian and they made their first official Instagram debut with loved-up photos. While on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast, the reality mogul detailed her feelings about her new romance.

"It was like the last thing that I was really planning on, and so when it did happen, we were kind of like, 'Oh, my god, I wasn't like planning on this and this wasn't even what I was thinking of,'" Kardashian said. "It just makes it that much sweeter, and so much more fun, when you just, sometimes you just can't plan everything out."

Unlike her previous relationships, Kardashian shared that she's looking for more privacy this time around.

"I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete," she said on the podcast. "It feels good just to know that like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that like, not a lot of people know about."

"I definitely took my time. I took, you know, ten months or something before I dated or talked to anyone. And I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: 'Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?... So once I went through all of the motions, I finally was, like, 'OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.' And I randomly did."

"We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, 'Thank you.' And he was like, 'What?' And I was like, 'For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to, like, go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I’m having so much fun.'"

Listen to Kim Kardashian's full episode below.