Like many proud mothers, all Kim Kardashian West wanted to do was show off her child's accomplishment. Yet, when you're apart of one of the most famous family's in the world, it's almost impossible to make any moves without facing criticism from the public. Yesterday (February 8), Kim uploaded a photo of seven-year-old North West's latest painting—a piece of art that many people are liking to the stylings of the late-great Bob Ross. Yet, there were people who used the opportunity to accuse the media mogul of lying about her daughter's artistic abilities, and to say that Kim wasn't having it is an understatement.



"DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!" the reality star wrote on her Instagram Story. People took to social media to say that North's art was eerily similar to Kim's best friend's child's work. "My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete."

"As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone," she continued. "I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?!"

Kim told people to "stop embarrassing [themselves] with negativity" before emphasizing that North was, indeed, the artist behind the painting. Kim followed up her PSA with a series of photos where she addresses some of the critics online, including a media outlet and several social media users who stated Kim faked the painting on North's behalf.

Protective Mama Bear Mode was activated, so check out a few of Kim's posts below.



