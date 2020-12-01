The Kardashians are always showing off their exclusive gear, especially when it comes to Yeezys. It is a regular occurrence to see Kim Kardashian-West showing off sneak peeks of her husband Kanye West's multi-million dollar brand, and today (November 30) wasn't any different. Kim was busy posting screenshots to her Instagram Story of her friends and family pestering her about catching up on the new "it" show The Undoing, but the reality star mogul also slipped in a brief look at not only the new Yeezy slides but the upcoming colorways, as well.

The extensive shoe collection will surely rake in the dough for the billionaire couple. Throughout his bid for the presidency over the last few months, Kanye has been sharing his innovative ideas for his brand. While unconventional, the trendsetter stays ahead of the game and continues to make moves despite criticism.

Unsurprisingly, the public had quite a bit to say about Kim Kardashian's Yeezy sneak peek. There have been a number of release dates and first-looks at Kanye's specific footwear designs recently as well, and they've only increased as we quickly approach 2021. Take a look at the forthcoming collection of colorways and the Yeezy slides below.

Also, make sure to check out our story on Kanye's brand: Are Kanye West's Yeezy Designs All About Name Recognition?