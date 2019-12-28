One thing is for certain: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West know how to pick out memorable Christmas gifts. The high-rolling couple went all out this holiday season as they blessed their loved ones with presents that made millions green with envy. The couple's eldest child, North West, cleaned up with her Michael Jackson memorabilia. The six-year-old not only received Jackson's famed black velvet jacket that he wore on an evening out with Elizabeth Taylor back in 1997, but she was gifted the singer's white hat—with his makeup still on it—from his "Smooth Criminal" music video. According to E! News, the gifts set the Wests back $121,875.



Kim's brother Robert Kardashian declares himself to be the greatest Elvis Presley fan, so it was only fitting that he receive a bit of memorabilia, as well. For Christmas Kim gave Rob two of Elvis's rings: one with a red jewel and another with four diamonds. Julien's Auctions sold those to Kim for $15K total.

We can only imagine what non-memorabilia the remainder of the Kardashian-Jenners received from the Kanye and Kim, but for now, you can check out photos of the luxury collectible items below.