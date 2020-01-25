After Kim Kardashian's shapewear line, SKIMS, shared a promotional shot of the reality star standing in her kitchen, plenty of folks were shocked to see how little Kim kept in her fridge. In the photo, Kim is shown reaching into her open fridge, but it appears that the mother of four only has milk and water in there, with not an ounce of actual food in sight.

Many were confused as to how their household could only survive off of liquids alone, considering the six mouths they have to feed. One user even replied, "I see nothing in that fridge that reflects a family with 4 kids haha! I just cant relate. Sorry."

While most responses were similar in tone to this reply, according to Kim herself, some took the situation very seriously, spewing accusations that Kim was straight up starving her children.

Kim revealed this absurd fact during a "Get Ready With Us" video (1:06) with her sister, Kylie Jenner, on Tuesday. After the uproar that Kim's Skims fridge photo caused, Kim decided to show everyone what was really going on in her kitchen, by giving her millions of IG followers a tour of her multiple fridges. The footage shows the fridge seen in the Skims shot, which Kim specifies is just her "beverage fridge." She shows us the other places where she stores her food, including a massive industrial sized fridge for all of her perishables. Kim addressed her decision to give video evidence of food in her house in the segment with Kylie, after a fan asked how she felt about so many people taking an interest in her fridge. "When they started to say that I was like...starving my kids," Kim noted, "that's when I was like, 'Oh, hell no. Let me show you my real fridge people.'" So, case closed? Kim's not literally starving her children? Good to know.