Kanye West has been dominating the sneaker landscape over the last few years thanks to his incredibly successful Adidas offshoot brand called Yeezy. Whether you like his shoes or not, there is no denying that he is a pioneer in the space who makes kicks that sell out pretty instantaneously. Over the last year, West has been ramping up his efforts to bring even more Yeezys into the fold and as we head towards 2020, there are plenty of releases to be excited about.

Last night, we reported on how the Adidas Yeezy Powerphase would actually be making its long-awaited return in September and that it would manifest in a "Clear Brown" colorway. Thanks to Kim Kardashian, we have a better look at this colorway and some of the materials that will be used. While showing off her Yeezy closet, we can see two pairs of Powerphase which as Kim described, will be made of suede instead of leather.

Upon watching this video, you have to be a little jealous of Kim especially if you're an avid sneakerhead. She has so many great colorways and samples at her disposal that her biggest problem is choosing which one to put on. Either way, the insider info is appreciated and a suede Powerphase will certainly be an interesting shoe to look forward to.