If it's one thing Kim Kardashian knows how to do, it's capture the attention of social media. The beauty mogul reminded everyone of that when she casually dropped her latest thirst trap on Instagram. Kanye West's soon-to-be ex-wife posted a picture of herself on the beach in a smoldering black two-piece and cleverly captioned the post, "resting beach face."

Kim's younger sister Khloe made sure to get in on the fun as well. Khloe got in Kimmy's comment section and wrote, "Goodness that water is blue," cheekily ignoring her sister's thirst trap attempt. Kim and Khloe's almost brother-in-law Scott Disick also joined in, and commented, "what a beach."

In contrast to her latest post, Kim's other Instagram activity includes a gallery of her and son Saint, one of her four kids with Kanye West. In the adorable pictures of Kim and Saint sharing a meal, she captioned the post "No one cuter." The post drew affection from fellow celebrities that include Nicki Minaj, Winnie Harlow, and Snoh Aalegra.

Kim Kardashian is clearly still living her best life despite her divorce proceedings with Kanye and business-related legal battles. Let us know if you're here for it. Check out the latest pic above.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images