In just a few weeks, athletes from around the world will be headed to Tokyo to compete in the Olympic games. It's always an incredible competition and we will surely some massive performances from the world's brightest stars. As always, the United States is expected to do extremely well in numerous competitions. During the tournament, they will be wearing various branded undergarments and pajama suits, and as it turns out, they will all be coming from Kim Kardashian.

Today, Kim took to Twitter to announce that SKIMS would be designing the suits for the entire Olympic roster, regardless of sport. Kardashian was beaming with pride over the opportunity as she explained how the Olympics have always been a part of her life thanks to Caitlyn Jenner. She even posted some of the preliminary designs which are being shown off by the athletes themselves.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for American Influencer Awards

"Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir," Kim wrote. "When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle. I am honored to announce that @skims is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas and lounge wear for the athletes this year in Tokyo and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at SKIMS.COM."

This is a huge opportunity for Kardashian and her brand, and it just goes to show that in a few years' time, Kardashian has turned SKIMS into a go-to brand that anyone can rely upon. Perhaps Kardashian will be able to turn this into a deal for the Winter Olympics, as well.