The internet strikes again. Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West had a delightful holiday with their family as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to share intimate moments with her brood. Kim also hopped on Instagram to show off photos of the memorabilia she gave daughter North West for Christmas, including Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" music video hat and his famous black velvet jacket he wore on a night out with Elizabeth Taylor.



David Livingston / Stringer / Getty Images

Even her brother Rob Kardashian scored big after Kim gifted him with two of Elvis Presley's rings, but a stunning report by Refinery 29 suggested that Kim also made a gruesome purchase. According to the outlet, who wrote up their report on the basis of an Instagram screenshot, Kim also bought the shirt President John F. Kennedy was wearing when he was assassinated. While riding in his motorcade on November 22, 1963, at Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, President Kennedy was fatally shot in the head by Lee Harvey Oswald, according to historical accounts.

A picture of a bloodied shirt allegedly shown on Kim's Instagram Story appeared online and Refinery 29 used the image in their report. Kim addressed the accusations on Twitter and made it clear that the photo was a fake. "WOW this is obviously fake!" she wrote to a fan. "@Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted." Check out the images below and let us know if you would've believed it was real.