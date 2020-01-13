In a new Instagram upload, Kim Kardashian opened up about the story behind a necklace gifted to her by husband Kanye West.

The necklace in question is a vintage Cartier piece that features a personalized engraving inspired by an image and text that Kanye sent to his wife at one point.

"If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it’s from a text Kanye sent me," Kardashian penned int the accompanying caption. "He took an amazing vintage Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He’s always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts."

The text featured in the design reads, "This your life/ Married with four kids/ Get people out of jail/ Cover of Vogue/ Go to church every week with your family/ Dreams come true."

The text, of course, as a general recap of what Kardashian has accomplished within the past year as Kanye refers to the four children that the couple share together, Krdahsina's budding law career and her involvement in helping free the likes of Cyntoia Brown and Alice Marie Johnson from jail. In addition, Kardashian, like West, has renewed her faith, getting baptized alongside her children in Armenia in October.