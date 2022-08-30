Another day, another lawsuit filed against a Kardashian-Jenners. The famed family is no stranger to finding themselves on the receiving end of legal trouble, often tied to one of their numerous businesses. Kim Kardashian has faced off against people who have taken her to court for trademarks and copyright infringement allegations, but this time, a customer claims one of the mogul's products caused her physical injuries.

Ever since she launched her SKIMS brand, Kardashian has been roped in one legal snafu after another. According to TMZ, this time, a woman named Noelle Mahasin Smith filed a lawsuit against the reality star this week, citing that SKIMS body tape "ripped her skin off."

However, just one day after the suit was filed, Kardashian's SKIMS spokesperson clapped back by stating that the product that was purchased did not come from SKIMS. It was instead purportedly bought on Amazon and the brand suggests the injuries result from product that goes against their quality control standards.

"We take feedback from our customers very seriously. Upon further review of this specific complaint, we have discovered that the customer purchased what appears to be fake tape from Amazon, who is not an authorized or official retailer of SKIMS products... "Unfortunately counterfeit items have become commonplace for the brand and we strongly advise our customers to only purchase from SKIMS or any of our official retail partners which can be found on our website to ensure that they receive authentic products that meet our quality standards."

Smith is reportedly seeking damages, but it is unclear how she will move forward with this response.

