Throughout the entirety of her career, Kim Kardashian has been hit with criticism from all directions. Yet, a steady stream of backlash that she has received comes from those who have accused her of cultural appropriation and Blackfishing. The model mogul has faced accusations of taking from Black culture, especially with her fashion style and hair, without crediting where those ideas have come from, and she finally speaks her piece regarding the controversy.

Kardashian recently caught up with i-D magazine, and inside, she was asked about facing those Blackfishing criticisms while being the mother of four Black children.



Pierre Suu / Contributor / Getty Images

"I would never do anything to appropriate any culture," said the Skims icon. "But I have in the past got backlash from putting my hair in braids and I understand that. Honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter asking us to do matching hair. And I’ve had these conversations with her that are like, 'Hey, maybe this hairstyle would be better on you and not on me.' But I also want her to feel that I can do a hairstyle with her and not make it that big of a deal either if that’s something that she’s really asking for, and really wants."

"But I’ve learned and grown over the years, and figured out good ways to communicate with all my kids about all this," she continued. "I’ve definitely learned over time, and I’ve tried to pass that culture of learning onto my kids too, but then there’s also a history of braiding hair in Armenia, and people forget that I am Armenian as well."



Marc Piasecki / Contributor / Getty Images

Elewhere, Kardashian also spoke about her law school journey. We previously reported on Kim sharing the news that she finally passed her baby bar law exam after prior failures and Kardashian expressed that her heart is to genuinely help those who have faced injustice.

"Law school is a long process and it’s a lot of work," she said. "I’m two years into it and I hope that after school is done, I can just focus on… It’s not really going to change the work that I do, but maybe I’ll have free time to help more people. I really just love that I can use my voice and advocate for people that can’t help themselves, and that sometimes don’t know where to turn and are just helpless and hopeless. I hope that I can really help where I can and make a difference."



MANDEL NGAN / Contributor / Getty Images

[via]